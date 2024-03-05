Former Polmont YOI inmate asks Falkirk court to place her under supervision

An offender requested she be put under supervision when she appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
Published 5th Mar 2024
Charlotte Douglas, 28, had admitted having possession of an illegal SIM card while she was in custody there on February 10 last year.

Sheriff Alison Michie had been minded to defer sentence on Douglas, but the offender herself asked to be placed on supervision.

Noting Douglas, 22 Stoneyacre, Tillicoultry, had a lengthy criminal record, Sheriff Michie placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.