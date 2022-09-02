Former military policeman (81) subjected Falkirk neighbours to vile racist rant

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Munnoch (81) claimed his neighbours in the flat above him were disturbing his wife by playing loud music.

He stormed up the stairs, banged on the door, and swore at the resident who answered the door, telling him in no uncertain terms to go to Poland.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today first offender Munnoch pleaded guilty to acting in a racially-aggravated manner intended to cause alarm or distress at an address in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on February 2.

Munnoch appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said the neighbour tried several times to get Munnoch to calm down but he continued, again swearing and stating, "I will do everything in my power to get you out of the country."

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Mr Munnoch's wife had been very unwell that day, and there was "loud music" coming from upstairs.He added: “Mr Munnoch banged on the ceiling with his cane, to no effect. Mrs Munnoch, who was in severe pain, was severely distressed by the disturbance to her sleep.

"Mr Munnoch banged again with his cane to no effect and then stupidly went upstairs to the door to remonstrate with the person causing the excessive noise. He was met with an expletive as a response, and he very readily admits unfortunately at that point he lost his temper.

"Mr Munnoch is a first offender. He had 28 years in the Army, an exemplary record, and was a military policeman. He had an exemplary record in public life until this.

"Clearly he should have known better. He says when he was in the army he met colleagues from all sorts of countries, including Poland."

Mr Hutchison said Munnoch apologised to his neighbours the week after, and they had "shaken hands".

Sheriff Nigel Cooke admonished Munnoch, Castings Avenu, Falkirk.He said: “You're 81 years of age, you were a military policeman, and you recognise you went about this the wrong way. I suspect you're extremely embarrassed to be here today.