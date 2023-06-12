News you can trust since 1845
Former military man attacked partner in Hallglen for his second domestic assault

A former serviceman who had steered clear of the courts for the majority of his 62 years has now been convicted of his second domestic offence in five years.
By Court Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:13 BST

William Laird, 62, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault – a kick to the head – he committed against his partner of 15 years at an address in Calders Place, Hallglen on February 12. He also admitted threatening behaviour at the same place and date.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said the witness and the accused were in their home address when an argument broke out and he told her “shut your mouth you witch” and called her a “cow”.

Things then got physical and police were called, with Laird snatching the phone out of his partner’s hand at one point and ended the call.

Laird appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtLaird appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
When police attended at the address Laird said “she called me at lot names as well”.

Sheriff Alison Michie received a letter from Laird’s partner stating they were looking to reconcile.

it was stated it was a shame Laird, a BP plant worker who had a distinguished career in the military before that, had come to the attention of the court at this stage of his life.

The court heard “matters got out of hand” on the day in question and alcohol had been consumed.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Laird, c/o 8 Grant Grove, Redding, was no longer a first offender, having been convicted of a similar offence back in 2018.

She said: “You were a first offender at the age of 57 and a decision was taken at that time it was an isolated incident – it no longer seems to be isolated. You have pleaded guilty to a serious domestic assault.

"This is the second such offence within a five-year period. It’s clearly a matter of concern to the court you have now twice appeared for offences of violence towards your partner.”

She placed Laird on a supervised community payback order for two years wit the condition he complete 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and Change, Grow, Live.