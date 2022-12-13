Robert Cains, 32, claimed he was so out of his mind on substances he believed an “external force of people” were coming after him.

Cains appeared from custody via video at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – brandishing a broken bottle and a knife – at Scotmid, Kilsyth Road, Haggs on May 28.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He thought he was being pursued by some external force of people and was trying to protect himself from them.”

Cains armed himself with a broken bottle and a knife inside the Scotmid store

Mr Morrow stated Cains had been a semi-professional footballer until he suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

"He was trying to cope with the impact that had and started drinking and taking drugs. His substance misuse spiralled out of control at the time – he was sure he was being pursued by people when he wasn’t being pursued by anyone.”

Sheriff Simon Collins noted Cains had armed himself with a bottle and a knife inside a shop.

"It must have been terrifying,” he said.

“He had no memory of what had been going on,” said Mr Morrow.

The court heard Cains had been remanded in custody since May and had now served the equivalent of a 12 month sentence.

