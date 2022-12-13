Former footballer armed himself with a broken bottle and a knife during terrifying incident in Haggs shop
A former footballer who had turned to drugs following a serious injury thought he was “being pursued” when he burst into a shop carrying a broken bottle and a knife.
Robert Cains, 32, claimed he was so out of his mind on substances he believed an “external force of people” were coming after him.
Cains appeared from custody via video at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – brandishing a broken bottle and a knife – at Scotmid, Kilsyth Road, Haggs on May 28.
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He thought he was being pursued by some external force of people and was trying to protect himself from them.”
Mr Morrow stated Cains had been a semi-professional footballer until he suffered a cruciate ligament injury.
"He was trying to cope with the impact that had and started drinking and taking drugs. His substance misuse spiralled out of control at the time – he was sure he was being pursued by people when he wasn’t being pursued by anyone.”
Sheriff Simon Collins noted Cains had armed himself with a bottle and a knife inside a shop.
"It must have been terrifying,” he said.
“He had no memory of what had been going on,” said Mr Morrow.
The court heard Cains had been remanded in custody since May and had now served the equivalent of a 12 month sentence.
Sheriff Collins sentenced Cains, address listed as Low Moss Prison, to 15 months in prison back dated to May 30 and made him subject to a six-month supervised release order.