Andrew McIntyre was riding a BMW GS motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a car on the A835 around a mile east of the village of Garve and ten mile west of Dingwall.

The incident happened around 11.10am on Saturday, April 15.

Mr McIntyre, who was from Inverness-shire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He served for many years as a police officer with the Central Scotland force, including a long spell as the sergeant in the Camelon police office, before being promoted to inspector.

It is understood his wife Gillian previously worked with Falkirk Council.

The other vehicle involved was a grey Citroen C3. The 53-year-old female driver was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service and did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed to allow for an investigation at the scene and fully reopened around on Saturday evening.

Sergeant Doug Scott of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Mr McIntyre’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch if you haven’t yet spoken to an officer.

“Our enquiries so far suggest that some other motorcyclist initially stopped at the scene to assist but they left prior to police arriving. We would be keen to speak to them as they may be able to help with our enquiries.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either vehicle or who has dashcam footage prior to the collision.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting 1270 of April 15.”