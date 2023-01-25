Former Falkirk FC player arrested and charged with drugs offences
A former Falkirk FC and was stopped by police as he drove through Glasgow and subsequently arrested and charged with drugs offences.
By James Trimble
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 8:54am
It is understood Botti Biabi, who now plays for Brechin City, was stopped in the city at 2am on Tuesday, January 17 due to concerns about how his Audi was being driven.
The 26-year-old striker was arrested following a search of the vehicle.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man is subject of a report to the fiscal in connection with drugs offences.”