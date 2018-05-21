Former Falkirk FC kitman admits sex offences

A former Bairns and Celtic kit man accused of abusing a 13-year-old boy has now pled guilty to a series of sexual offences.

Jim McCafferty (72) appeared for trial at Laganside Courts in Belfast today, but, just before it was due to commence, admitted the eight charges against him of abusing the same boy in Northern Ireland over a three year period betweem 2011 and 2014.

McCafferty, previously pled not guilty, but defence barrister Patrick Taylor asked the court today to put the eight charges to him again.

McCafferty replied: “Guilty, your honour” to the first charge and then also accepted the seven other charges.

McCafferty, whose address is listed as Raby Street in south Belfast, previously lived in Glasgow and worked at Celtic FC more than 20 years ago.

It is understood McCafferty, who was arrested in 2016, had mostly basic administration duties as well as his kitman role during his time with Falkirk between 2004 and 2005 and worked from the club’s base at Little Kerse.

t is believed Police Scotland have not received any complaints which coincide with his spell at the club.

As well as Falkirk FC, he also spent time with Hibernian and a number of other clubs during his time in Scotland.

McCafferty is due to be sentenced next month