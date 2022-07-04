Former Falkirk councillor admits assaulting his wife

Appearing on Tuesday, June 28, Niall Coleman (39) pleaded guilty to the violent attack which he carried out at an address in Russel Street, Falkirk back in March.
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Coleman for six months for him to be of good behaviour in that time.
Coleman had been Falkirk Council’s elected councillor for Bonnybridge/Larbert constituency since February 2018, but announced in March he had resigned from the Scottish Natinonal Party.
At the time he stated: “For personal reasons, about which I am unable to comment further, I have offered my resignation from the Scottish National Party with immediate effect.
"I had taken the decision some time ago not to seek re-election, and would like to thank the people of Bonnybridge and Larbert for their support.”
Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn confirmed Councillor Coleman’s resignation had been accepted by the SNP and thanked him for this service, stating no further
comment would be made on the matter.
Coleman’s father, Tom – a former Provost of Falkirk – was a long serving elected member of Falkirk Council until his death at the age of 73 in 2017.
Coleman subsequently won his father’s vacant seat in a by-election in February 2018.
At the time he stated his family have been touched by the many messages of sympathy regarding his father and this helped convince him to seek to “preserve his legacy” and stand for election.