Former Falkirk and Stenhousemuir player in court facing drug charges

By Court reporter
Published 24th Sep 2024, 15:53 BST
A footballer who played for both Falkirk and Stenhousemuir has appeared in court accused of drug charges.

Botti Biabi, 28, allegedly had possession of cocaine with intent to supply on January 17, 2023.

Now with Drumchapel United, the forward is also claimed to have been in possession of cocaine in the city's Gorbals on the same date.

Biabi faces a third allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Biabi appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Pic: John DevlinBiabi appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Pic: John Devlin
The charge states that Biabi, of the city's Anniesland, shouted and swore on Crown Street.

Biabi's final allegation claims that he intentionally obstructed police officers Stephen Thomson and Samantha McEwan.

It is said that Biabi struggled with the pair of them.

Biabi pled not guilty today at Glasgow Sheriff Court to all four charges.

A trial has been set for next month by Sheriff Anthony Deutsch.

He joined Falkirk in 2012 as a 16-year-old eventually making 31 appearances and scoring four goals for the first team.

In 2015 he moved to Premier League Swansea for a “six-figure fee”, before loan spells at Hamilton and Macclesfield.

He signed for Stenhousemuir in 2019, staying two seasons and making 40 appearances when he scored ten goals.

Spells at Kelty Hearts and Brechin followed.