Former Denny teacher jailed for abusing pupils over 20 years

A former schoolteacher and swimming coach was jailed for three years and 10 months after subjecting six young girls to sexual abuse over two decades.

Michael McGlynn began targeting children in 1984 and continued perpetrating his offending against victims up until 2005.

A judge praised the courage of women who came to court to testify against McGlynn after he denied a series of charges during an earlier trial.

Lady Ross said: "They came to court as adult women and they spoke with clarity and courage about things that happened to them many years ago, but things that were distressing and painful."

McGlynn was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh. Pic: Ian Georgeson

"This offending has had real and lasting consequences and it has taken bravery for all of these women to speak up now," said the judge.

She added: "You are now 73 years old and your crimes from all those years ago have now caught up with you.

"You continue to deny responsibility for these offences. Your position is that your behaviour has been misinterpreted.”

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, the judge said that in several cases his behaviour caused serious harm and pointed out that one victim of McGlynn's abuse stopped going to school and did not sit her exams.

She said that while these offences were not at the extreme end of sexual abuse McGlynn had exploited his position of trust as a teacher. Lady Ross said there was no realistic alternative to a prison sentence.

McGlynn, formerly of Stirling Street, Denny, had originally faced 14 charges but was found guilty of six crimes.

Two of the offences were of indecent assault perpetrated against girls who were aged 16, 17 and 18 at the time. The remaining four were of lewd and indecent conduct towards girls aged between 12 and 15. Most of the offending occurred at a secondary school in Stirlingshire.

McGlynn, a chemistry teacher who ran an after school club, was acquitted of the most serious charge he faced which was an allegation that he raped a 17-year-old girl at stables near Denny in 1985.

One girl described him as a "touchy" person who made her feel uncomfortable. He told her he had a dream about her which involved him performing a sex act on her.

Another said he began asking her personal questions and rubbed his hand up the inside of her leg, although she told him: "Don't". She said she did not want any of the touching or groping that took place, but thought no one would believe her.

Advocate depute Leanne Cross told the jurors: "If you accept what she says she was abused by the accused when still a school girl. She was in her school uniform."

Defence counsel Sarah Livingstone said McGlynn was a first offender and added: "He continues to maintain his innocence."

McGlynn, now of Bannockburn, was placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Lady Ross made non harassment orders prohibiting him from contacting or attempting to contact all six of the women.

