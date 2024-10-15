Forklift driver six times over the limit as he attempted 'manoeuvre' in Grangemouth car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drink driver who got tanked up while he was waiting on a vehicle recovery service in a super store car park made the mistake of getting behind the wheel while he was over six times the legal limit.

Theodore Domsa, 52, did not realise “the gravity of the situation” when he started up he car after consuming a large quantity of alcohol and then attempted to move the vehicle.

He struggled to even move the car into proper parking space and only the timely intervention of a customer at the shop prevented him from driving off in the vehicle and possibly causing damage, injury or even worse.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Domsa had pleaded guilty to drink driving at Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth on May 4. He gave a reading of 145 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Domas was drunk when he got behind the wheel of his vehicle in Asda Grangemouth car park (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 10.20pm and the witness attended at the location and saw the motor vehicle, which was parked across two lanes with the engine running.

"The witness thought this was unusual and noted the accused was in the diver’s seat of the vehicle. The witness saw the vehicle move back and forth and could see the car had been put into reverse as the accused was attempting to move the vehicle.

"The witness approached the accused and offered assistance. The accused has then exited the vehicle and both of them have then pushed the vehicle into a car parking space.

"The witness saw the accused was stumbling and appeared under the influence, with a strong smell of alcohol coming from him. The witness left the accused and his vehicle and attended at the shop.

"The accused has then re-entered his vehicle and turned the engine on. The witness has returned and asked the accused not to drive, which the accused has complied with."

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “His vehicle had initially broken down at the location and he sent for a recovery company. Some hours had gone by and he had consumed alcohol.

"He had been trying to fix a tyre himself. He accepts he shouldn’t have been attempting any type of manoeuvre with that amount of alcohol in his system. He didn’t seem to realise the gravity of the situation.”

The court head Domsa, who required the services of a interpreter, worked in a warehouse as a forklift driver.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You run a very high risk of being sent into custody. This is your second drink driving offence within two years and the reading here was extremely high.”

She placed Domsa, address listed as Metro Inn, Polmont, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with a conduct requirement to attend alcohol addiction services.

Domsa was banned from driving for 54 months and also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7.30pm to 4.30am for the next 163 days.