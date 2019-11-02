Force says a fond farewell to Falkirk’s ‘world’s tallest cop’

Veteran Falkirk and Forth Valley cop Sergeant Donald Konkol has never been hard to spot in a crowd, given his soubriquet “the world’s tallest cop”.

But he won’t be missed by the police stores department, say colleagues. because that department had to “scour the earth to find trousers that fitted him”.

The personable policeman is retiring after 30 years of service to the public, after a career which began at Grangemouth police station back in 1989.

A fellow officer relates: “Donald spent 16 years as a cop working at Falkirk, Tillicoultry and Bannockburn, before surprising all of his colleagues by getting promoted (temporarily) to Sergeant at Falkirk, Bannockburn, Callander and, Stirling”.

He then moved to Roads Policing and Dunblane Community before finally being promoted to Sergeant at Stirling in 2013.

Since 2013 Donald has been the response Sergeant at Stirling and Balfron, before moving to Group 2 Alloa as his final posting.

His colleague concludes: “Donald is a very popular character within the Division.

“His sense of humour, invaluable experience and skills - along with his dedication to serving the public - will be missed.”