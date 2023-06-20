Football fan caught with £200 of cocaine in Falkirk town centre pub
Mark Jenkins, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thurday having pleaded guilty to possession of class A drug cocaine and resisting police officers at the Wellington Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk on November 21, 2021.
The court heard Jenkins had five grams of cocaine worth £200 on him when police entered the town centre bar.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Jenkins had been at the football and had too much to drink when he took possession of the cocaine in a pub.
"He tried to leave the premises when police came in,” added Mr Hutchison. “He struggled briefly with them.”
Sheriff Alison Michie fined Jenkins, 8 Cruickshank Drive, Shieldhill, the sum of £470 to be paid back at a rate of £30 per week.