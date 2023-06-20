News you can trust since 1845
Football fan caught with £200 of cocaine in Falkirk town centre pub

A post match drinking session turned nasty for one football fan when he tried to evade police and leave a pub while carrying £200 worth of cocaine.
By Court Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

Mark Jenkins, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thurday having pleaded guilty to possession of class A drug cocaine and resisting police officers at the Wellington Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk on November 21, 2021.

The court heard Jenkins had five grams of cocaine worth £200 on him when police entered the town centre bar.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Jenkins had been at the football and had too much to drink when he took possession of the cocaine in a pub.

Jenkins was caught with the cocaine in The Wellington Bar (Picture: Jamie Forbes)Jenkins was caught with the cocaine in The Wellington Bar (Picture: Jamie Forbes)
"He tried to leave the premises when police came in,” added Mr Hutchison. “He struggled briefly with them.”

Sheriff Alison Michie fined Jenkins, 8 Cruickshank Drive, Shieldhill, the sum of £470 to be paid back at a rate of £30 per week.