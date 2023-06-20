Mark Jenkins, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thurday having pleaded guilty to possession of class A drug cocaine and resisting police officers at the Wellington Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk on November 21, 2021.

The court heard Jenkins had five grams of cocaine worth £200 on him when police entered the town centre bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Jenkins had been at the football and had too much to drink when he took possession of the cocaine in a pub.

Jenkins was caught with the cocaine in The Wellington Bar (Picture: Jamie Forbes)

"He tried to leave the premises when police came in,” added Mr Hutchison. “He struggled briefly with them.”