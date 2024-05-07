'Fogies, lesbians and nazis': Offender's verbal outburst against staff shatters Falkirk Library silence
Ian MacDonald, 65, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Falkirk Library, Hope Street, on May 11 last year.
Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witnesses were in the library in Falkirk. At 12.30pm the accused started to call the people who work there ‘old fogies’.
"He stated they were the ‘lesbian sisterhood’ and said they were ‘just like nazis’. He said ‘these lesbians don’t know who they are messing with – they’re in trouble when I get out of prison, I know where they live’.”
The court heard sentence had been deferred on MacDonald, 4 Mylne Place, Carron, for his good behaviour.
It was stated he had managed to stay out of trouble since the Library incident.
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “It’s pretty unacceptable behaviour towards the staff.”
He simply admonished MacDonald.