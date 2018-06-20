Flytippers beware - the council is watching you

New mobile CCTV cameras were being rolled out across the Falkirk Council area this week in a bid to target offenders who cause environmental damage to the local area.

The cameras will be mounted at various known fly tipping hot spots and used to gather evidence to support prosecutions of anyone who dumps material on public land. Images will be recorded and checked regularly to monitor locations.

Sites will be prioritised based on historical information with the first being the Headswood area of Denny.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for the Environment said: “Fly tipping is unacceptable, dangerous and blights our local environment. It is a cost to the Council in terms of time and money and the introduction of the new cameras will act as a deterrent as well as gathering evidence for potential prosecutions.

“We’ll use the cameras across all the well known fly tipping hotspots and we will look to prosecute anyone we find taking part in this criminal activity. There is no excuse for fly tipping – we have extensive recycling facilities at Roughmute and Kinneil Kerse that can take public waste material.”

Fines for a successful prosecution can be as high as £40,000.

Falkirk Council is also running a survey on fly tipping seeking public views on how better to tackle the issue.