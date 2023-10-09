Flat out fury: Camelon resident goes on rampage over his downstairs neighbour ex partner

An angry offender got his point across by creating a loud and obnoxious rammy – banging, shouting and swearing – at his ex who lived directly below his flat with her new partner.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Andreas Chrysantous, 45, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly banging on the floor – at his 48 Mansionhouse Road, Camelon home on May 5.

Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “The complainers were in their home address at 9pm in Mansionhouse Road when they heard banging on the floor of the flat above, which is the home of the accused.

"He was shouting and swearing continuously and it carried on until 12.30am before they reported it to the police, who arrived at 12.50am and could still hear the accused banging on the floor, shouting and swearing.”

Chrysantous appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard there had been a relationship between Chrysantous and the downstairs neighbour which had ended some time ago and she was living downstairs from him with her new partner.

There was said to have been “difficulties” at the time and that Chrysantous had supposedly been the victim of an assault.

It was stated he had too much to drink on the night in question.

