Flashing pictures of your privates at other motorists is no “jolly jape”

A driver who showed two female motorists a picture of his own penis as he drove alongside them on a motorway escaped a jail sentence.

Richard Skedzielewski (30) sounded the horn of his VW Golf to attract the attention of the women as he sped along during the evening rush on the M80 near Stirling and then proceeded to show them pictures of his privates he had on his mobile phone.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court today Skedzielewski, who drove for a living, was said to have lost his job as a result of his offending and had been shunned by the community for his actions.

At a previous appearance the court heard on both occasions he drove up alongside the women and used one hand to display to them a mobile phone. One of the women, aged 26, had her mother in the car with her at the time, while the other female driver was 49 and travelling between junctions seven and nine on the motorway, close to the village of Haggs to a point near Stirling.

Skedzielewski, of Castlehill View, Kilsyth, had pled guilty to driving dangerously while failing to maintain proper control, and causing the women to look at an indecent image, contrary to the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act, on February 6 last year.

At court today, Sheriff Derek Livingston said he found Skedzielewski’s actions “reprehensible in so many ways”.

He added: “I find your behaviour irrational and although the behaviour is repetitive, the two incidents happened half-an-hour apart. It’s not simply a jolly jape.”

Skedzielewksi was banned from driving for three years and placed on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work within nine months.

He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for three years.