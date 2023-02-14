Five men jailed for firing crossbow and other violent offences in Forth Valley area

The men were all found guilty of offences which took place in Stirling on Sunday, July 5 2020.

At Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday, Ryan Craw, 27, Roddy Bain, 26, Jake Bain, 25, Dale Campbell 26, and Lee Quinn, 26, were sentenced to between 33 and 46 months for their part in a disturbance which involved a crossbow being discharged in Queens Road and a man being seriously assaulted in Upper Craigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with his condition described as “serious but not life threatening” and the attack was reportedly connected to the earlier incident in Queens Road involving the crossbow.

The five men were convicted at Stirling Sheriff Court