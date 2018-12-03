Fistcuffs break out in Bainsford at the end of television boxing party

An early hours party to watch a US televised boxing match came to an end with guests throwing punches of their own to leave one man with a fractured skull.

Craig Brown (22) attacked three men in the street and Dean Fowler (23) punched someone so hard he fell to the floor and cracked his head.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brown, 1 Fairlie Street, Camelon, and Fowler, 30 Burnside Court Camelon, had both admitted the offences they committed in Valley View Drive, Bainsford and Torridon Avenue Langlees on August 27 last year. Brown pled guilty to three assaults, while Fowler admitted breach of the peace.

Procurator fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “It was 5.30am and a number of people left the premises to go to another address. The accused Brown assaulted three people, punching them to the head and body.”

The court heard the three men were left with red marks and bruising to their faces.

“The three witnesses then decided to go to the address they believed accused Brown to be,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They went to speak to him about assaulting them. The buzzer was pressed at the address and the accused Fowler came out.

“He engaged in a fight with one of the witnesses, punching him to the face and causing him to fall backwards. The witnesses thought the man was dead.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken, representing Brown, said his client attacked the three men but did not cause them serious injury.

Andy Bryson, representing Fowler, said: “The party then moves on to the second address and an hour later these three men turn up to cause trouble. Mr Fowler goes out to them and a verbal confrontation became physical.”

Sheriff John Mundy ordered Brown to complete 225 hours unpaid work within nine months and fined Fowler £350, telling him he was fortunate the charge he ended up facing was a breach of the peace and not an assault to severe injury, or he would have been heading for jail.