Police have warned Falkirk motorists to be extra-vigilant after thieves managed to steal keys from hall tables by pushing a fishing rod through the letterbox.

The warning came after “several” incidents in Falkirk where would-be thieves have been disturbed while trying to steal high value vehicles.

A spokesperson said: “This is another reminder to be extra vigilant and ensure your car is secure at all times and keys are left in a safe place and out of sight”.