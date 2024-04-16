Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alistair Dick, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his ex partner at an address in Maddiston from April 1, 2019 to December 19, 2023.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting the woman and entering the street where she lives on January 8 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “They had been in a relationship for five years and had one child together. She noticed his temper had been getting a lot worse during a number of incidents, one of which saw him throw a number of her belongings around the house.

Dick saw images and messages on his partner's phone which led him to fly into a rage(Picture: Submitted)

"He has also punched a light switch, causing it to break, and punched a hole in a cupboard door which needed to be replaced. On one occasion she had to take her daughter into a bathroom and he snapped the handle off the bathroom door trying to get in.

"He took her mobile phone to examine it, accusing her of having an affair.”

Things took a turn for the worse when he pinned her underneath him and then got her in a headlock. She had to bite him to get him to release her.

On another day they were travelling in a car and she asked him to slow down. He struck her with his left arm.

At this point in the relationship she asked him to pack his bags and leave.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “Their difficulties started in 2022 and the relationship came to an end in 2023. What he had seen on her phone was an exchange of messages and images involving his partner and her ex partner."

Mr Hutchison stated Dick was a first offender.

"He is still very hopeful the relationship will be rekindled,” he added.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Dick, The Oaks, Arbour Grove, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.