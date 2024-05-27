First offender's mission to help injured brother-in-law ends with violent assault in Falkirk
Roger Habberfield, 53, had just witnessed his intoxicated brother-in-law fall backwards and hit his head on concrete and had gone to the van driver for assistance. He saw red when the man refused to phone for an ambulance and instead suggested he go to a nearby pub for assistance.
The blow he struck the driver with left him with a wound to his lip that required stiches.
Habberfield had earlier been despatched by his wife to go and help her brother, who she was worried about. After the two men had left a pub and walked for a short distance his brother-in-law had fallen and matters went downhill from there.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Habberfield had pleaded guilty to assault to severe injury in Falkirk High Street on May 13 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 1am and the complainer was within his van at the location. The accused has approached him and requested he phone an ambulance for his brother-in-law, who had fallen.
"The complainer told the accused to go to one of the pubs nearby, as that would be a quicker way to get an ambulance. This has caused the accused to become aggressive.
"He thereafter grabbed the complainer and punched him to the face with his right hand.”
It was stated the van driver required to got to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to have four stitches applied to a wound in his upper lip.
Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said: “The CCTV confirms his story. He went to a pub to meet his brother-in-law because Mr Habberfield’s wife was worried about him – he had lost his partner quite recently.
"Mr Habberfield met his brother-in-law, who initially seemed okay. He had a couple of drinks with him. Once they left the pub it was quite clear his brother-in-law was quite drunk, staggering significantly and struggling to walk in a straight line.
"They eventually got to a shop front and at some point his brother law falls back the way, striking his head on the concrete. I can quite honestly say it made me wince when I watched the CCTV.
"Mr Habberfield’s phone is out of battery, so he goes to a van and asks the driver to phone an ambulance and he refuses this request. Mr Habberfield becomes anger at this and a struggle ensues and he does something he ought not to have done and strikes the man.”
The court heard company director Habberfield was “ashamed” of his actions.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted he appeared before the court without any previous convictions.
She said: “While you were no doubt panicking as a result of you brother-in-law’s condition, it’s entirely unclear why you felt the need to resort to this level of violence in the circumstances.”
She placed Habberfield, Hillhouse, Arnothill Lane, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for six months with the condition he completes 100 hours of unpaid work in that time and pays the van driver £500 compensation.