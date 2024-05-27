First offender steers clear of trouble after making violent threats in Grangemouth
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jessica Ryan, 56, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence towards a woman – at an address in Alexander Avenue, Grangemouth on November 19 last year.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Ryan, 18 Alexander Avenue, Grangemouth, had no previous convictions and had been of good behaviour since she committed the offence.
"I deferred sentence for you to stay out of trouble and you have done so,” she added, admonishing Ryan.