First offender started stealing from Falkirk stores after car crash injury

A middle aged man with no previous convictions stole items from two shops.

Dale Brennan (49) pinched perfume from Savers in Falkirk High Street and an aerial from Wilkos in the Howgate Centre.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brennan had admitted the thefts he committed on September 3 and October 19.

The court heard Brennan was blinded in one eye following a road traffic accident and suffered a brain injury which left him “impulsive”.

Sentence was deferred on Brennan, who now lives in Norwich, for six weeks for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.