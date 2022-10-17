Reece Temporal (20) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – brandishing a metal pole – in Lumley Street, Grangemouth on March 18.

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused walked towards one of the witness’s car shouting ‘I’m doing it’ while in possession of a metal bar and waving it around his head."

The court heard there had been a “bit of a neighbourhood dispute going on’ and a ‘bit of shouting in the street’ just before the offence was committed.

It was stated Temporal, 146 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, was a first offender.