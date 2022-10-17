First offender brandished metal pole in Grangemouth
A first offender got himself involved in a “neighbourhood dispute” and ended up threatening to “do” a car while waving a metal pole around his head.
Reece Temporal (20) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – brandishing a metal pole – in Lumley Street, Grangemouth on March 18.
Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused walked towards one of the witness’s car shouting ‘I’m doing it’ while in possession of a metal bar and waving it around his head."
The court heard there had been a “bit of a neighbourhood dispute going on’ and a ‘bit of shouting in the street’ just before the offence was committed.
It was stated Temporal, 146 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, was a first offender.
On learning from the crown he had been of good behaviour during the weeks and months following the offence, Sheriff Alison Michie simply admonished him.