First Minister warns against 'unhelpful speculation' over Forth Valley assault

The First Minister has stepped in to quell fears over an assault in Forth Valley.

John Swinney warned against “unhelpful speculation” surrounding the stabbing of a woman in Stirling.

False reports on social media claiming the attacker appeared to be Muslim had been promoted by Tommy Robison, the founder of the English Defence League (EDL).

But Police Scotland made the unusual move of issuing a statement outlining the man arrested in the incident was white and from the local Stirling area.

Police took the unusual step of commenting on the arrest. Pic: National World

A 21-year-old woman was treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for a “non-life threatening” injury on Saturday, police said, with a 29-year-old man arrested in relation to the attack, which took place about 8.20pm in Stirling’s King Street.

Chief Inspector Liam Harman said: “We fully appreciate the impact this incident has had in the local community and appreciate the support provided to our investigation.“This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.“We are aware of speculation and false information circulating on social media regarding this incident. I would urge people not to add to this speculation.”

The man has now been charged with the incident and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Mr Swinney said: “This is a serious incident and my thoughts are with the victim. This is an isolated incident and I have been advised there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would encourage everyone to refrain from unhelpful speculation on social media.”

The statement from the First Minister comes after widespread disorder in England following the tragic death of three young schoolgirls in Southport last Monday.