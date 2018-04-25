‘First love’ Redding teen breached bail trying to contact former partner

A teenager refused to let his first real relationship come to an end and even followed his former partner onto a train she had just boarded.

Argyle McClure (18) was thrown off the train by staff, but he continued to pester the woman, who is ten years older than him with a daughter from another relationship.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McClure admitted causing fear and alarm to the woman at Whiteside Loan, Brightons on December 5 last year and breaching his bail by contacting her at the address on February 7 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “The complainer was walking towards the train station with the accused following her. She repeatedly shouted at him to go away – he tells her he doesn’t want the relationship to be over. “As she was getting on a train he also tried to get on and she shouted at him to go away. Staff asked if she was okay.”

McClure did not get on the train, but when the complainer returned to her friend’s house at lunchtime to pick up her daughter she was met by the accused and his mother and sister. Despite their intervention, she was still adamant the relationship was over.

Mr McLachlan said: “At this stage the accused started shouting and screaming.”

Refusing to take no for an answer McClure returned again and the complainer was forced to bang on the floor to get her downstairs neighbour to call the police to get him to leave. He came back again, breaching his bail, and accused the complainer of sleeping with his friend.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “This is his first serious relationship. On December 5 he is told the relationship is over. He goes to speak to her and goes about it the wrong way.

“He is now three months older and three months wiser.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on McClure, 11 Wholequarter Avenue, Redding, for six months for good behaviour and consideration of a non-harassment order.