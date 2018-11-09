Firework thrown from car at woman and young child in Camelon

A woman was struck by a lit firework thrown from a passing car in Camelon.

The 29-year-old had been part of a group of people, which included a young child, on Main Street on Tuesday night when the rocket was launched from a silver 4x4 vehicle.

Fortunately, nobody was injured during the incident, which took place at around 7.40pm.

Police in Forth Valley are appealing to members of the public for more information to try to trace the suspect.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “Amongst the group of people the firework was aimed at was a young child and this was a very serious incident that could have resulted in someone being severely injured.

“We are keen to trace the driver and any other occupants of the car, which is described as being similar to a Jeep.

“Anyone who can help identify those within this vehicle is asked to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this inquiry should also come forward.”

Details can be given to Falkirk Police Station by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3874 of November 6.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.