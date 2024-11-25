Fire, water and urine: Polmont YOI inmate torches cell and puts inmates and staff in danger

A disgruntled inmate at Polmont Young Offenders Institution set fires in his cell, flooded it with water and urinated in it while he was banged up for an eventful stretch in custody.

Robert Montgomery, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to recklessly setting a fire in his cell at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on April 26, 2022 and again – putting prison employees at risk – on July 31, 2021.

He also admitted threatening behaviour, throwing various items, flooding his cell and urinating in it, at the same location on December 6, 2023.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6pm when the accused told a prison officer he had started a fire to get moved. Fire extinguishers were applied through the bung hole in the cell door and the fire service was contacted.

Montgomery deliberately set fire to items in his cell at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“A total of 15 firefighters arrived and upon arrival it was confirmed the small fire had been extinguished by staff. The accused was removed from the cell – he had set items of clothing and bedding on fire and fire crews made the cell safe.

"The senior fire offices was of the opinion the fire had been set deliberately. The cost of damage to the cell was £127.”

On another occasion Montgomery was in the Dunedin segregation unit when he again torched his cell.

"Mr Montgomery had set fire to paper in his cell,” said the procurator depute. “Staff began to extinguish the fire and Mr Montgomery made efforts to prevent this – placing a mattress up to the bung hole in the cell door.”

A third incident saw Montgomery throwing items at staff and deliberately flooding his cell, before urinating out of the door.

Sheriff Craig Harris placed Montgomery, Flat 6/1, 40 Kingsway Court, Glasgow, on a supervised community payback order for years and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am each day for the next 11 months.

The restriction of liberty order was to be suspended from 7am on Christmas Eve until 7pm on boxing day to allow Montgomery to spend time with family.