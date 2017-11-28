Fined for police attacks

Katlynn Brown (20) attacked female police officers in Falkirk Police Station and then turned her attention to prison officers.

Brown, c/o St Mary’s Unit, Bishopbriggs, admitted the assaults she committed against police on January 14, 2014 and subsequent offences against prison officers in Cornton Vale Prison on July 9, 2014 and October 6, 2015.

Brown’s existing community payback orders were revoked and she was fined £600 to be paid back at £20 per fortnight.