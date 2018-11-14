Fifth domestic conviction for Langlees offender

Ryan McAlpine (21) was in a rage when he threw a television set, smashing it on the floor.

McAlpine, 171 David’s Loan, Langlees, admitted behaving in a threatening manner at premises in Midthorn Crescent, Falkirk on August 5 and again at the same address on August 11.

He also pled guilty to breaching his bail conditions of non contact with a complainer at the premises on August 11.

The court heard this is the fifth domestic conviction for McAlpine, whose partner is due to have their second child.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until November 29 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.