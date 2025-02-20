Fifth break in at Falkirk foodbank in recent months

A food bank has been broken into for the fifth time in recent months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The break-in was discovered at the premises of Falkirk Foodbank in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate when volunteers arrived on Tuesday morning.

The team discovered someone had entered the building, although no items of value had been stolen it was not known if food supplies had been taken on this occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair Blackstock, chairman of the food bank said it was “soul destroying” and he was “at a loss” as to why someone would target the service not once, but now five times – four of them since last July.

Alastair Blackstock, chairman of Falkirk Foodbank, is at the end of his tether with the break-ins. Pic: Michael Gillen

Following previous incidents, the charity had taken steps to deter the thieves including installing CCTV and an alarm system, yet still the premises are being broken into.

Alastair said: “I’m at a loss as to why we are being targeted. We’ve done everything we possibly can since a year past January to deter them, but they keep coming back.

"It’s soul destroying for all the volunteers.”

Last year new laptops were stolen from the premises during one of the previous break-ins and vital food parcels which were to be delivered to the community were also taken in another.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.