A man’s 21st birthday celebrations turned sour after an argument with his grandparents.

Blair Hollinsworth turned up at his grandparents’ home in James Street, Stenhousemuir in the early hours of January 7 this year.

He had been partying in Falkirk but ran out of money to get home to Dunfermline.

He banged on the door and challenged his 72-year-old grandfather to fight.

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence for six months for him to be of good behaviour.