Festive season disturbance outside Falkirk pub left six men injured

A man has been charged with assault following an incident which allegedly happened in the early hours of morning in the street outside a public house.

The 27-year-old, who is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday for full committal, was charged in connection with the disturbance which occurred in Grahams Road near the Auld Vic bar on Saturday, December 29 last year.

A Police Scotland spokesperson stated six men were injured during the alleged assaults and three of them were seriously hurt.