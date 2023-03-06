Female prison officer sprayed in face with 'unknown liquid' by two offenders at Polmont YOI
Two prisoners sprayed an ‘unknown’ liquid on the same prison officer when she came to their cells to check on them after they had blocked up their viewing hatches with paper.
Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Craig Breslin, 21, and Russell Collins, 24, had both pleaded guilty to assaulting a female prison officer – spraying her with an “unknown liquid” – in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on June 11, 2020.
The court heard the prison officer had gone to look in the cells of both accused on the day in question because the observation hatches to both cells were both blocked up with paper, hiding Breslin and Collins from view. When she approached the cells they sprayed her with liquid, which she initially assumed had been urine.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Breslin, 2-2, 89 Danmure Street, Glasgow, until April 27 and sentenced Collins, 38 Lewers Avenue, Dumfries, to 136 days in prison.