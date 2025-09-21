Female motorcyclist, 23, killed in crash near Linlithgow Bridge

A motorcyclist has died following a crash near Linlithgow Bridge.

Emergency services were called to a report of a crash involving a Kawasaki EX400 motorbike and a Citroen C1 car on the A803 near Linlithgow Bridge on Friday night.

The incident on the road between Linlithgow and Polmont happened at around 8.35pm.

The rider of the motorbike, a 23-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old male driver of the car was checked at the scene.

The road was closed following the incident while investigations took place.

Now, road policing officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant Thomas Aitken, of Road Policing East, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

"Drivers who were in the Linlithgow area at the time shortly before the crash are also asked to check their dash-cam footage to see if it has captured anything of significance for our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 quoting incident number 3567 of September 19, 2025.