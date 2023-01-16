Female inmate launched savage attack on man in Polmont YOI
Katie Dolatowski, 22, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – repeatedly punching him on the head and body – to his injury in Polmont Young Offenders Institution.
By Court Reporter
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 1:00pm
It was stated Dolatowski, address listed as 19 Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline, was supposedly staying in accommodation in the Polmont area after her release from the YOI and there was no excuse for her non-appearance at court.
Sheriff Alison Michie issued a warrant for Dolatowski’s arrest.