Fed up of neighbour's 'weans' Falkirk first offender smashed glass and bit police officers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A first offender had enough of her neighbour’s “weans” winding her up so she smashed a glass door before spitting on and biting police officers.

Molly Burke, 23, snapped after her neighbour’s children supposedly kept knocking her door and waking her up. When police arrived to deal with the matter she turned her aggression towards them.

Burke appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting two police officers at her 41 Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk home on October 4 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police were contacted in the early hours regarding concerns for the accused, who was shouting and screaming. Officers attended and saw smashed glass at the property.

Burke spat on and bit the police officers who attended at the home(Picture: Police Scotland)

"They met the accused, who was behaving in an erratic manner and shouting and swearing. She said ‘I smashed her window because her weans keep knocking my door and winding me up’.

"She became more aggressive, shouting at officers and then spitting in the face of one. She was told she was under arrest and was restrained. She bit an officer on both of his hands and another on her thigh and hand.”

It was stated Burke caused £800 of damage to the council property’s door through her vandalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Burke appeared as a first offender with “long standing issues”.

"Unfortunately on the night in question she was wound up by the behaviour of her neighbour,” he added.