Fed up Grangemouth resident 'pursued' child and punched him on the head
Taylor Roberts, 19, had earlier been banging on his window, telling the youngsters to clear off. However, he then came outside and ran after one of them – catching up to him and punching him on the head.
Roberts appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, on January 7 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “It was 2.30pm and boys were playing outside a block of flats. The accused banged on his window before shouting ‘get off’ to them.
"Thereafter he entered the common close, shouting at them. They replied saying they were simply playing outside. The accused ran after one of the boys and caught up with him, punching him once to the right side of his head.”
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He was residing at the address at the time and there were at least four or five youngsters outside climbing on top of hedges and communal bins.
"He did shout at them to go away and don’t come back. He accepts he was in the wrong and shouldn’t have behaved in this way. He eventually moved away from the area.”
Addressing Roberts, 16 Pennelton Place, Bo’ness, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You pursued a child and thereafter assaulted that child. There is no excuse for behaving in that manner.”
She fined him £320 to be paid off at a rate of £100 per month.