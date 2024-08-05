Fed up Grangemouth resident 'pursued' child and punched him on the head

An angry tenant left his flat and confronted children who had been “playing outside” on hedges and bins.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Roberts, 19, had earlier been banging on his window, telling the youngsters to clear off. However, he then came outside and ran after one of them – catching up to him and punching him on the head.

Roberts appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, on January 7 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “It was 2.30pm and boys were playing outside a block of flats. The accused banged on his window before shouting ‘get off’ to them.

Roberts appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Thereafter he entered the common close, shouting at them. They replied saying they were simply playing outside. The accused ran after one of the boys and caught up with him, punching him once to the right side of his head.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He was residing at the address at the time and there were at least four or five youngsters outside climbing on top of hedges and communal bins.

"He did shout at them to go away and don’t come back. He accepts he was in the wrong and shouldn’t have behaved in this way. He eventually moved away from the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing Roberts, 16 Pennelton Place, Bo’ness, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You pursued a child and thereafter assaulted that child. There is no excuse for behaving in that manner.”

She fined him £320 to be paid off at a rate of £100 per month.