An appeal has been launched to trace a man missing since last night.

Concerns are growing for Joseph Teven, 36, from Bo’ness, who was last seen wearing only black shorts and black trainers.

Joseph is white, 5ft 8ins and of slim build with short black hair and a slight stubble.

He was last seen in the Dawson Place are of Bo’ness around 9.15pm last night.

Joseph Teven was last seen on Sunday night. Pic: Contributed

Inspector David Black from Falkirk Police Station, said: “The fact that Joseph was only wearing shorts and a trainers, with no top or jacket and has been out all night with no contact with family or friends as far as we are aware, gives us concern.

“We are appealing to anyone who knows where he is or has any information that will help us to trace him, to contact police.

“We’d also ask Joseph himself to return home. We all want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 3545 of Sunday, October 6when calling.