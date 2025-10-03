Fears grow for man, 22, missing in Forth Valley

Concerns continue to grow for a man last seen in Forth Valley over a month ago.

Police have released a new photo of Officers 22-year-old Yuxin Cao, who was last seen between 7-9pm on Tuesday, September 2. He was in the top car park at Dumyat Hill near Stirling.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short black hair. When last seen he was wearing dark clothing, including a hooded top.

Extensive enquiries continue to be carried out including CCTV reviews and searching the area he was last seen.

Officers are being supported by the Ochil Mountain Rescue Team, the Dive and Marine Unit, and both Air Support and the Dog Unit.

Inspector Emma Patrick said: “It has now been more than a month since Yuxin was last seen, and as time passes concerns continue to grow.

“I am continuing to appeal for anyone with any information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage within the surrounding areas which could assist to contact us.

“Any piece of information could prove important.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1260 of September 3.