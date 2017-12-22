Fatal fire in Braes village

A woman has died after a fire in Slamannan.

The fatal blaze was discovered around 8.45am on Wednesday.

Sadly a 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Balquhatstone Crescent.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Forth Valley responded along with the Scottish Fire and rescue service to a report of a fire in Slamannan on Wednesday 20th December.

“The incident happened around 8.45am at an address in Balquhatstone Crescent.

“A 60-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this fire are ongoing with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a report will be submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in due course.”