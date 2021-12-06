Fatal accident inquiry to take place over M9 crash that led to death of Lamara Bell and John Yuill
Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service have announced a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) is to take place over the deaths of Lamara Bell and John Yuill on the M9.
Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28, died after their car lay undiscovered following a crash on M9 motorway near Stirling in 2015.
Police Scotland were fined £100,000 after admitting failings which “materially contributed” to the deaths of the pair.
A passer-by had called the police but the force had taken three days to respond.
When officers did Mr Yuill was dead and Ms Bell died four days later in hospital.
The High Court in Edinburgh had been told that Ms Bell pleaded for help after being found and would probably have survived had this happened sooner.
Crown Counsel has now formally instructed that there should be a FAI to examine the full circumstances surrounding the deaths on the M9 on 5 July 2015.
Ms Bell’s family have agreed a civil settlement with Police Scotland and will receive over £1 million in damages from Police Scotland in a civil settlement.
Justin Farrell, Deputy Procurator Fiscal, specialist casework said: “The public interest will now be further served in a FAI to examine the full circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths and to help avoid such an incident happening again in the future.”
Both families had been informed of the decision, and the fatal accident inquiry will take place five years after the pair died, with the process expected to begin in 2022.