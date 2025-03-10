Fatal accident inquiry to be held into death of Falkirk man, 73, by his son
Alexander Gray, 73, was killed by his son Christopher Gray on February 23, 2021 in the flat they shared off Falkirk’s Grahams Road.
Christopher Gray had faced a murder charge in December of that year, but was acquitted after prosecutors accepted he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.
On February 14, 2022, trial judge Lady Stacey ordered he should remain in Carstairs State Hospital indefinitely. This followed hearing evidence from medical experts that Christopher Gray suffered paranoid schizophrenia.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has now lodged a First Notice to begin the court process for a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry into the death of Alexander Gray.
Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Alexander Gray occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held.
“An FAI will allow a full public airing of the evidence of the procurator fiscal’s wider investigations with interested parties. The evidence will be tested in a public setting and be the subject of an independent judicial determination.
“Mr Alexander Gray’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”
A preliminary hearing is set for April 25 in Falkirk Sheriff Court.
It will explore the circumstances of Mr Gray’s death, with particular focus on the health board assessment and discharge of Christopher Gray into his father’s care.
The purpose of a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) includes determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the deaths occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.
Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.