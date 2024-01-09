News you can trust since 1845
Fast and serious: Police clock motorist hitting 99mph in a 70mph zone near Larbert

Road policing officers pulled a driver over for reaching speeds of up to 99mph while moving through a
By James Trimble
Published 9th Jan 2024, 07:59 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 07:59 GMT
The incident happened on Monday on the M876 near junction 2 at Larbert and Stirling Road Policing Unit switched on their blue lights and stopped the offending motorist.

A financial penalty between £100 and £1000 can be issued for a speeding offence, however, if a person is caught on the motorway the maximum fine increases to £2500.

Those who clock a particularly high speed can also receive a discretionary disqualification.