Family of Falkirk teen Cole Cooper call off search after tragic discovery of body

The family of Cole Cooper have cancelled a planned search due to take place tomorrow after a body was discovered in the hunt for the teenager.

The 19-year-old’s loved ones were told of the tragic discovery in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock at around 4.15pm yesterday (Friday). Formal identification has yet to take place.

Another public search had been organised for Sunday at noon from Banknock Community Centre. Previous searches have seen them joined by members of the local community, as well as others from across Scotland.

However this morning a family friend posted this statement on Facebook: “I’ve been asked to inform everyone that the search on Sunday, June 8 is cancelled. The family appreciate everyone’s continued help, please share to inform everyone who was due to attend the search tomorrow.

“Comments will remain off at the moment and the family will update the page as soon as they can.”

Police continue to have an area taped off at woodland north of Coneypark Crescent near a playpark and allotments close to Glenskirlie Castle. It is approximately one and a half miles from where Cole was last seen.

The last confirmed witness sighting of Cole was around 8.45pm on Wednesday, May 7 on Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road, in Longcroft.

Prior to that, he was seen on CCTV in the Cumbernauld Road area around 6am on Sunday, May 4.

After he was reported missing on May 9, police began a massive search in the area, involving door to door enquires, the dog unit and the underwater search team.

Hours after the body was discovered, a temporary airspace restriction was put in place in the Banknock area until 9pm tonight.

Police said it was “for security and safety” with restrictions including drones.

The statement from Police Scotland yesterday said: “Around 4.15pm on Friday, June 6, the body of a man was discovered in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock.

“Formal identification has yet to take place however the family of missing man Cole Cooper, 19, has been informed.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”