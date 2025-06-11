Family of Cole Cooper will hold vigil for teen in Banknock

The distraught family of a teenager whose body was discovered in woodland are to hold a vigil for him.

Cole Cooper was reported missing on May 9 and four weeks later his body was discovered in woodland in Banknock.

It followed a large-scale police and public search for the 19-year-old.

Tragically his body was discovered in a wooded area, near to a playpark, off Kilsyth Road at 4.15pm on Friday, June 6.

A vigil is to be held for Cole Cooper this weekend. Pic: Contributed

Although a formal identification has still to be made, Cole’s heartbroken family were informed of the discovery and are being supported by specialist officers.

Today (Wednesday) they revealed plans for a vigil to honour Cole.

On a Facebook page they set up during the search and which has over 30,000 followers, the family gave details of Sunday’s vigil which begins at 7pm and will be held in the grounds of Glenskirlie Hotel in Kilsyth Road, Banknock.

They wrote: “We would like to invite everyone who has supported Cole since his disappearance, including friends, family, the community and beyond, to a vigil in his honour. This is our opportunity to remember, commemorate, and celebrate him.

Floral tributes have been left close to where Cole Cooper's body was discovered. Pic: Michael Gillen

"There are very little words left to express the trauma we have endured the past several weeks, but there are many to describe how incredible our Cole was. Please join us in remembering Cole.”

They thanked the hotel owners for allowing them the use of the ground and asked people not to park in the hotel area but in surrounding streets.

Earlier in the week the family vowed to “uncover the full truth” surrounding Cole’s disappearance, adding the discovery of his body saw their “worst fears become reality”.

His aunt Aimee Tennie wrote: “Our beloved Cole has finally been found. While we now have him back, the circumstances of his disappearance and death remain unexplained. This case is far from over – and we are determined to uncover the full truth of what happened to Cole.

Justice4Cole posters are appearing across the district. Pic: Michael Gillen

"We are now focusing on piecing together Cole’s exact last movements. As his family, we know who Cole was. He was deeply loved and would never have walked away from his life. Something happened – and we will not rest until we know what that was.”

The family say they are now looking for a full investigation into the circumstances around Cole’s disappearance and death.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Aimee said: “We expect – and demand – a full, transparent investigation. We need action. We need answers. And we need accountability.

"Our message is clear: we will fight for Cole. We will push for every piece of evidence to be examined, every lead to be followed, and every voice to be heard. We will not be silenced, and we will not be ignored.”

Police continue their investigations in Coneypark Crescent near a playpark and allotments close to Glenskirlie Castle. Pic: Michael Gillen

The last confirmed witness sighting of Cole was around 8.45pm on Wednesday, May 7 on Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road, in Longcroft.

Prior to that, he was seen on CCTV in the Cumbernauld Road area around 6am on Sunday, May 4.

After he was reported missing on May 9, police began a massive search in the area, involving door to door enquires, the dog unit and the underwater search team.

Following the discovery of the body, police went ahead with a scene revisit at Cumbernauld Road on Sunday, June 8 – four weeks since he was seen on CCTV.

Officers spoke to more than 150 people and are now reviewing their responses.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing after the body of a man was found in a wooded area near Banknock on Friday, June 6.

"The death is being treated as unexplained.”

Police say their priority now is to establish Cole’s movements between Sunday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 7 and they are appealing for CCTV from the wider Banknock area, particularly close to the A803 Kilsyth Road.

They urge people to recall if they saw Cole walking in this area at the time.

Anyone who has not already spoken to police is asked to get in touch.

Officers continue to examine over 2000 hours of CCTV footage and door-to-door enquiries remain ongoing in Longcroft and Banknock.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick said: “Cole Cooper’s disappearance and the circumstances leading up to it remain unexplained.

“We remain in regular contact with the family to ensure they are kept up to date with all aspects of the investigation.

“We will continue to support them and provide them with updates as our enquiries progress.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to piece together Cole’s last movements and find answers for his loved ones.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem, is urged to speak to police if they have not already done so.”

Anyone who has information should contact 101 quoting incident number 828 of Friday, May 9.