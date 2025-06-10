Family of Cole Cooper say 'something happened' to teen after his body discovered in Banknock

The devastated family of Cole Cooper whose body was found on Friday after being missing for over four weeks have vowed to uncover “the full truth” of what happened to him.

Cole was reported missing on May 9 and four weeks later, police made the tragic discovery of the 19-year-old in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock at around 4.15pm last Friday, June 6.

But his heartbroken relatives say from bringing closure, it has raised even more questions about his disappearance and his death.

In a Facebook page set up by Cole’s family during the search, aunt Aimee Tennie wrote: “Our beloved Cole has finally been found. While we now have him back, the circumstances of his disappearance and death remain unexplained. This case is far from over – and we are determined to uncover the full truth of what happened to Cole.

Cole Cooper's heartbroken family say they want to find out "the truth" about what happened to him. Pic: Contributed

"We are now focusing on piecing together Cole’s exact last movements. As his family, we know who Cole was. He was deeply loved and would never have walked away from his life. Something happened – and we will not rest until we know what that was.”

The family say they are now looking for a full investigation into the circumstances around Cole’s disappearance and death.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Aimee said: “We expect – and demand – a full, transparent investigation. We need action. We need answers. And we need accountability.

"Our message is clear: we will fight for Cole. We will push for every piece of evidence to be examined, every lead to be followed, and every voice to be heard. We will not be silenced, and we will not be ignored.”

The tragic discovery say police tape off an area off Coneypark Crescent near a playpark and allotments close to Glenskirlie Castle. Pic: Michael Gillen

The last confirmed witness sighting of Cole was around 8.45pm on Wednesday, May 7 on Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road, in Longcroft.

Prior to that, he was seen on CCTV in the Cumbernauld Road area around 6am on Sunday, May 4.

After he was reported missing on May 9, police began a massive search in the area, involving door to door enquires, the dog unit and the underwater search team.

Police have said their investigations are ongoing.