False accusations of sexual abuse aimed at social worker

A woman made false accusations against her social worker claiming she was sexually abusing children in her home.

Nicolle Boyd (26) posted material on the Internet about the woman and called police with her accusations. After taking the time to investigate the claims, police found them to be totally false and responded by charging Boyd.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Boyd, 8 Kirkburn, Slamannan, had pled guilty to making false allegations and causing the woman fear and alarm between August 14 and September 2 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “The complainer is the accused’s social worker and had been involved in that professional relationship for six years before it had gone sour.

“She called 999 and said children were being sexually abused at the complainer’s home. The allegations proved to be unfounded, but police did have to respond to them.”

The court heard Boyd, who has had various difficulties in her life, including alcohol, now accepted the social worker was just doing her job

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “What you did here is quite disgusting. What you did could have caused this social worker to lose her job.”

He placed Boyd on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she complete 160 hours unpaid work within eight months. He also made a non-harassment order so Boyd could have no contact with the complainer in this case for two years.