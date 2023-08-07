Fallkirk offender's WhatsApp messages land him in hot water with the law

Andrew Cassells, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner at an address in Tiree Place, Glen Village, Hallglen on October 31 last year.

It was stated Cassells had contacted his former partner on WhatsApp and the messages made “very little sense”.

The court heard the criminal justice social work report on Cassells was described as “mixed”.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “A breach of a non-harassment order immediately brings the court’s thoughts to a prison sentence and you do have a number of previous convictions.”