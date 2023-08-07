News you can trust since 1845
Fallkirk offender's WhatsApp messages land him in hot water with the law

An offender ordered to steer clear of his former partner then defied the courts when he sent he messages – which made very little sense – to her on Whats App.
By Court Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:20 BST

Andrew Cassells, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner at an address in Tiree Place, Glen Village, Hallglen on October 31 last year.

It was stated Cassells had contacted his former partner on WhatsApp and the messages made “very little sense”.

The court heard the criminal justice social work report on Cassells was described as “mixed”.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “A breach of a non-harassment order immediately brings the court’s thoughts to a prison sentence and you do have a number of previous convictions.”

He placed Cassells, 42/8 McGowan Road, Falkirk, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 70 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. The existing non-harassment order remains in place.